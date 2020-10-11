CLARKE, Ronald J. Age 73, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at his residence after a 22-year battle with prostate cancer. Ron retired from NCR after 35 years of service and was the Owner of Code2Go website design. He enjoyed golf, wine, Starbucks and he loved his family, especially his granddaughters. Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore & Nila Koustenis. He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Diane G.; daughter & son-in-law, Brittney & David Mosher of Beavercreek; granddaughters, Callie & Camryn; and many other relatives & friends. Funeral service 10 AM, Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. Interment Maple Hill Cemetery. A Walk-Through Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 5-7 PM at the funeral home. Attendees are required to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton or the Prostate Cancer Association of your choice in Ron's memory.

