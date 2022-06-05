CLASEN, Sylvia Louise



Born June 3, 1946, to Mr. and Mrs. James Shellabarger, in Dayton, Ohio. Attended Residence Park Elementary School and graduated from Colonel White High School. She earned a BS in Business Administration with a Major in Accounting in 1982 from Wright State and then a Masters' in Business



Administration in 1987 from the University of Dayton. She was a devoted UD Flyer basketball fan. She lived her entire life in Dayton until she retired to her beloved Hilton Head Island in 2015, where she enjoyed "living on vacation" for seven years. She was active in various organization in the Dayton area,



including Rotary Club of Centerville where she served on the Rotary Education Foundation Board. She served as an advisor to Sinclair College on their Dietetics Advisory Committee. She died on May 10, 2022, and is survived by her partner, James Strausbaugh and sister, Barbara Hazenfield (Hugh). No service is planned. Memorial gifts may be made to The Sylvia Clasen Entrepreneurship Scholarship at the University of Dayton, 300 College Park, Dayton, OH 45469-7053.

