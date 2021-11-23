CLAWSON, Margaret

dayton-daily-news logo
CLAWSON (Shuman), Margaret Jane

Passed away on November 19, 2021, in Darby Glenn Nursing Care in Hilliard, Ohio. She was born at home in Springfield, Ohio, on June 1, 1931, to the late Arthur and Mildred (Honeyman) Shuman. Jane attended grade school on the

campus of Wittenburg University, graduated from Springfield South High School in 1949, and then returned to Wittenburg to earn her BA in art education in 1953. Early in her career she taught in public schools in Dayton and Springfield and later for three years in Marion Local High School. Jane was also a 25-year member of the Job's Daughters, a 50-year member of Order of the Eastern Star, and a proud Kappa Delta sister. Jane married her husband, Harold, on July 10, 1954, and they were married for 65 years before his death in 2019. Jane is survived by her brother, Jim (Jan) Shuman of Hudson, Florida; three daughters, Carol (John) Hart of Long Grove, Iowa, Joy (Brad) Gauder of Hilliard, Ohio, and Jessica (Joe) Richards of Sterling Heights, Michigan; grandkids, Kathryn, Steve, Dave, Eric, Robyn, Amanda, Jesse, and Jeremy; and great-grandkids, Sunny, Grace, Adi, Kit, Madi, John, and another baby girl due next March. Jane will also be remembered for her many

talents as an artist in many media, especially oil and watercolor painting. Visitation will be held 6pm-8pm on Friday,

November 26, 2021, at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Please wear a mask while inside the funeral home. A graveside service will be 10am Saturday, November 27, 2021, at Valley View Memory Gardens with Pastor Bonita Richie officiating. To leave the family a special message, please visit


