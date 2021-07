CLAY (Johnson),



Ann Elizabeth



Ann Elizabeth Clay (Johnson), 78, passed away on October 10 at Forest Glen Health Center. A Celebration of Life service for Ann Clay will be held this



Saturday, July 31, 2021, at 11:30, at the Rose Hill Burial Park Chapel, 4781 South Charleston Road, Springfield, OH. Ann passed away October 10, 2020, from COVID. Her service had been postponed until this time because of the pandemic.