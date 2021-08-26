CLAY, Loretta June



"Corkey"



91, of Springfield, passed away August 20, 2021, in the Ohio Masonic Home. She was born November 13, 1929, in Springfield, the daughter of Scott and Mary (Balling) Bowsher. Mrs. Clay was a member of the Lutheran church and was a dedicated volunteer for Elderly United and the Animal Welfare League. She had been



employed at The Barn. Survivors include two children, Brenda (Steve) Hart and Gary Clay; seven grandchildren, Josh (Andrea) Hart, Jake (Jenny) Hart, Mickey Anderson, Amanda Clay (Ron Washington), Jennifer (Demetris) McCockran, Ashley Clay and Stacey (David) Brainard; great-grandchildren, Maddi, Audri, Wesley, Ella, Bo, Olivia, Vasean, Bryce, Sierra, Quincey, Kori, Cole and Maya. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard M. Hart in 1993; son, Morgan Clay; grandson,



Matthew Clay; sisters, Betty Newell and Jeannie Bowsher and her parents. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

