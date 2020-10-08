CLAY, Michael Arthur Age 61, of Trotwood, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, September 12, 2020. Memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm, Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416, with Rev Robert Jackson officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Final disposition: Cremation. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com

