CLEAR, Rita B.



Age 93 of Hamilton, passed away Friday, January 21, 2022, at Birchwood Care Center. She was born in Columbus, Ohio, on August 27, 1928, the daughter of Murdith P. and Mary (Fath) Byrne. On May 16, 1953, in the Holy Name Church,



Columbus, Ohio she married



Joseph F. "Bud" Clear and he preceded her in death on March 6, 2007.



Rita worked at JCPenney for 37 years in the Catalog Department. Growing up on Lane Avenue in Columbus, she could hear The Ohio State band practicing. She was a lifelong Buckeye fan and enjoyed singing the Ohio State fight song to her grandchildren. She was a member of St. Veronica Church (now St. Julie Billiart Church) and sang in their choir for many years. Most important to Rita was her family and her greatest love was preparing spaghetti dinners for them every Sunday along with serving her famous sugar and chocolate chip cookies. She enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Rita was known for her faith, smile, and kind



disposition. Survivors include her children, Maureen (Greg) Reimer, Joe (Joan) Clear II, and Jim (Patti) Clear; eleven grandchildren; Jon, Katie (Matt), Michael (Diem), Carole, Matt



(Kelsey), Shannon (Chad), Kelli (Blaze), Joe, James (Kristy), Jana (Dave), and Jacob; fourteen great-grandchildren; Hunter, Cam, Emma, Alex, Jack, Adler, Beatrice, Ellie, Cooper, Mac, Blakely, Evelyn, Oliver and Cassidy, two sisters-in-law, Dorothy Byrne and Grace Clear. Rita was a very special aunt to a long list of nieces and nephews.



Besides her husband she was also preceded in death by a sister, Ann Cox; two brothers, Murt and Joseph Byrne.



There is nothing stronger than gentleness. -John Wooden-



Friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am Wednesday at St. Julie Billiart Church, 224 Dayton Street followed by burial in St. Mary Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Alzheimer's Research or the Leukemia and



Lymphoma Society. Online register book available at



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



