CLEARY, John

John G. Cleary, 91, passed away peacefully on February 14th, 2023. Two weeks shy of his 92nd birthday. He is preceded in death by his father, Charles Cleary, mother, Minerva Unger, his wife Lois J Cleary (Beery), son, Scott Cleary, grandson Chris Cleary and brother James Cleary. He is survived by his 4 children, Mike Cleary (Deborah), Kathy Maur (Phil), Connie Light (Gordon), Jennifer Weddell (Doug), 15 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren. Services will be held at the family home. Please contact family for more information.

