CLEM, Helen Josephine "Jo"



82, of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, wife of Edward O. Clem, entered into eternal rest Tuesday, September 7, 2021. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by J.



Henry Stuhr, Inc. Mount



Pleasant Chapel. Jo was born February 14th, 1939, in East Bernstadt, Kentucky, daughter of John Frederick and Bertha Moore Krall. She received her Associate Degree in Interior



Design from Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT. After working with Gail Green Interiors in New York City, she established her own business, Interiors by Design. After retiring to Charleston, SC, Jo applied her talents to her own family, designing and building a family homestead that would eventually grace the pages of Charleston Style and Design. A talented artist, Jo distinguished her business by actively incorporating paintings and sculpture into her interior designs. As a lifelong supporter of artists of all types and ages, she gave back to the community in a multitude of ways, from volunteering her time teaching art to children, to serving as President of the Connecticut Classic Art Association. A strong proponent of education, she was a co-founder of the first Montessori school in northern Alabama, as well as Fun Shop, an after-school enrichment program for talented and gifted children. She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Edward "Ed" O. Clem of Mount Pleasant, SC; son, Steven E. Clem of James Island, SC; daughter, Elizabeth "Beth" Volcko of Mount Pleasant, SC; two grandchildren, Daniel Volcko and Delaney Volcko; and sister-in-law, Helen Krall of Colton, CA; She was preceded in death by her brother, Jack Krall. Memorials may be made to the Charleston Animal Society, 2455 Remount Road, North Charleston, SC 29406, www.charlestonanimalsociety.org or the Alzheimer's Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC 20090, www.alz.org. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting our website at www.jhenrystuhr.com.

