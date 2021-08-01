CLEMENTS, Joseph

dayton-daily-news logo
Age 94, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 10:30 am, Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at St. Benedict The Moor, 519 Liscum Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Father Terrance Meeham officiating. A Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME, 4520 Salem Ave. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com.

