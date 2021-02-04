CLEMMONS, Ricky Dean



Ricky Dean Clemmons, age 60 of Hamilton, passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021. Ricky was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 4, 1960, to Ora Lee (Brinegar) and the late Bert Clemmons. Ricky was a retired Ironworker from Local #290. He enjoyed fishing in Florida, and cooking for his friends and family. Ricky is survived by his mother, Ora Lee Clemmons; his daughter, Whitney Yancey; his granddaughters, Lydia Yancey, and Stella Graves; his sister, Debbie (Rick) Bush; his sister-in-law, Anita Clemmons; as well as many



extended family members and friends. Ricky was preceded in death by his father, Bert Clemmons and his brother, Denny Clemmons. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on



Saturday, February 6, 2021, at 12:00 PM. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 6, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:00 PM at Brown



Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made at www.browndawsonflick.com.

