CLEMONS, Lynda J.



78, of Huber Heights, passed away Saturday, June 11, 2022. She was born to the (late) Harvey and Melba Rains on Feb. 26, 1944 in Nashville, Tennessee. Lynda had attended the Open



Bible Christian Church in Dayton. Preceded in death by her husband, Marvin; infant son, Edward Michael Hughes;



nephews, Chris Barlow and Conor Rains; brother-in-law, Ray Allen. Survived by her sister, Barbara Allen; brother, Ronnie Rains (Patricia); nephews, Scott Rains (Maggie) and Jeff Rains (Karen); nieces, Melissa Jacobs (Tom) and Alicia DeFrancesco (Nick); many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held 6:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia, OH, with a funeral service at 7:00 p.m. Pastor Bill Loudermilk, officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. To leave a special



message for the family



