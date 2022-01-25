CLEMONS, Mary Opal



Mary Opal Clemons, age 92, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, January 16, 2022. She was born November 29, 1929, in Big Woods, Kentucky, the daughter of Roy and Dora (Wells) Hasty. Opal enjoyed sewing. She was a seamstress for many years. She liked to garden and be outdoors. Opal loved spending time with her family and friends. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Will Henry Clemons; grandsons, Chad and Corey Selby. Opal



is survived by Shirley (Robert) Selby of Middletown and Brenda (Paul) Eckstein of Tampa, FL, and other family and



friends. Private services will be held. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.comto leave online condolences for the family.

