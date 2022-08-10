CLENDENIN, Janet Evelyn



96, of Urbana, Ohio, passed away on Monday, August 8, 2022. She was born in Franklin, Ohio, on February 25, 1926, the daughter of Silas and Grace (Garrison) Logsdon. Survivors include her three daughters, Sherry Terrill, Jeannie Weber and Linda Waldron; sister, Brenda Litsch; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert in 1991. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends, and will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME, Springfield, Ohio.

