CLEVENGER, Harry E.



Harry E. Clevenger, 21, of Kettering, OH, passed away on December 17, 2020, at his home. Preceded in death by his grandfather, Harry Edward Clevenger. Survived by his parents, John and Michelle, brother James, sister Kate, grandparents Jim and Nancy Frient, and grandmother Joanna Clevenger and leaves behind numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Calling hours are Tuesday, December 22, 5-8 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home (Springboro). Mass of Christian burial is on Wednesday, December 23, 11 am at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Parish (Springboro).

