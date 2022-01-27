CLICK, Judy

CLICK (Harlow), Judy Ann
79, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022. She was born on July 22, 1942, in Hazard County, Kentucky. Visitation will be held Thursday, January 27th from 6:00-8:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. Funeral
services begin at 10:00 a.m., Friday, in the funeral home with Pastor Warren Banks officiating. To leave condolences and view her memorial video, visit
Funeral Home Information
Littleton & Rue Funeral Home
830 N Limestone Street
Springfield, OH
45503-3610
https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral