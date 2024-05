Clifford, Bennie



Bennie Dewayne Clifford was a loving husband and father. Bennie was a kind man, loved by everyone who met him. He was a proud veteran of both the US Navy and US Air Force. Bennie is survived by sons Larry (Marsha) and Jeff (Barb) Clifford, granddaughters Katie, Liz and Kristina and great-grandchildren Haven, Karsen, Mackenzie and Max.



