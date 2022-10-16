CLIFORD, Richard

CLIFFORD, Jr., Richard



12/13/1946 - 10/10/2022



After a long and courageous battle with Parkinson's disease, Richard L. Clifford Jr., 75, of Wellington, passed from this world into the waiting arms of our Savior Monday, October 10, 2022, at Keystone Pointe Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family.



Born in Springfield, Ohio, December 13, 1946, Dick was a loving son of his late parents Richard L. Clifford, Sr., loving stepdad Marvin Baker, Sr. and precious mother Martha P. (nee Price) Baker.



Richard graduated class of 1964 from Northeastern High School, served his country in the United States Army 1966-1968 stationed with Special Forces in the country of Panama. After returning home and working for Elliott Tool Technologies as an outside sales representative in the heat exchange industry he relocated to the Northeastern Ohio area, where he later started his own company R. L. Clifford & Associates.



Raising a family in Elyria, Ohio, he enjoyed coaching his sons in baseball, white water rafting trips, hunting with his favorite bird dogs, being with good friends and family and later, moving to Wellington, enjoying his time on his mini farm with Laurel, their horses, cats and dogs. He was also a member of First United Methodist Church in Wellington.



Richard leaves behind his best friend and loving wife of almost 25 years, Laurel a. (nee Clevenger) Clifford; daughter, Vielka Gonzalez, sons Richard L. Clifford III, Sean (Jill) Clifford, and grandchildren, Ashley, Jenny (Carlos), Shadia, Justin, Michael, and Nikki; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Landin, Jayden and Akeem; loving brother Tom (Barb Pellegrini) Clifford, Special sisters-in-law Regina (Nelson) Coon, Elizabeth Clevenger Roberts, Robin (Danny) Baker, foster daughter Ivy Hayden and sister Kathy Donovan Baker. Special friends Sue and Marty Costin, Booker T. Wooten, Jon Miller, Jim and Pam King, good neighbors, 6 nieces and 3 nephews and the many loving hearts of his four-legged companions.



Besides his parents, Dick was preceded in death by his eldest sister Anne Deere, brothers, Marvin (Punk) and Danny Baker, adoring granddaughter, Alexandra Clifford, 2 nephews and 2 nieces.



Family and friends will be received on Monday, October 24, from 12 p.m. with services beginning at 1 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 127 Park Place, Wellington, 44090.



A special gratitude is given to all his wonderful care givers at Keystone Pointe's Pathways Unit as well as the terrific care and nursing team of Bella Care Hospice.



In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to be made in Dick's memory to a favorite animal rescue, the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131, or you may plant a tree in his honor. Norton-Eastman Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements and online condolences may be expressed at



www.norton-eastmanfuneralhome.com