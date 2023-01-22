CLIFTON, John Michael



John Michael Clifton, passed away on January 6, 2023, at the age of 70. John Michael was a loving brother, uncle, great-uncle, and extraordinary person, with all whom he had contact within the Middletown, Ohio, community. A graduate from Bishop Fenwick High School, he attended the University of Cincinnati, and was a veteran of the U.S. Navy (corpsman). His occupational interest ranged from Roofing to being a paramedic for several years, with many years providing the best healthcare for his mother. Throughout his life he had a deep love for music and was an accomplished musician playing with several different bands locally. John Michael was a true Cincinnati Reds baseball fan but enjoyed all sports. He was a lover of classic cars, gardening, reading books and was a Civil war history buff. John Michael was preceded in death by his father, Paul E. Clifton Sr.; brother-in-law, Jeffery S. Hurwitz; sister, Julie A. Cremeans; brother, Paul E. Clifton Jr.; and his mother, Mary Rose Clifton. He is survived by his sister, Jennifer C. Hurwitz; brother, Donald C. Clifton; niece, Lauren (Chris) Clifton Maloon and their children Jaxon Stevens, Brooklynn, Kathryn, Loralee, and Christopher Jr.; nephew, Zach M. Hurwitz, Adam (Annie) Clifton and their children Christian and Alexandra, and Nathan Braun; plus many other loving family, Bandmates, and friends. A celebration of life will be scheduled for a date and time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, please drink a Heineken and a shot of bourbon in his memory. Please sign the guestbook at



