CLIGROW, Jerry

CLIGROW, Sr., Jerry Allen



Age 84, passed away January 30, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, George Cligrow; mother, Johanna Hughey; father-in-law and mother-in-law, James and



Gladys Nangle; and his loving wife of 49 years, Carol (Nangle) Cligrow. His family takes great comfort in the joyous reunion Jerry and Carol had in the



presence of their Heavenly



Father. Jerry was a loving



father to Pamela (Noah) Dillon, Jerry Cligrow, Jr., Terri (Dan) Crum, and Dee Copeland. He was a proud grandfather to



Jason (Kristi) Dillon, Jessica Wooten, Joshua (Danielle) Dillon, Matthew Cligrow, Kristy Cligrow, Eric (Amber) Porter, Andrew (LeeAnne) Porter, Brooke (Berlain) Copeland, Jo Copeland, and Carson Copeland. Jerry also had 13 great-grandchildren that he loved dearly. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Friday in St. Bernard Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Lawrenceville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made to the German Township Fire and EMS, 3940 Lawrenceville Dr., Springfield, Ohio 45504 for the kindness and care they provided to Jerry in his final years. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

