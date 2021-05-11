CLINGAN, Jessie E.



100, of Springfield, passed away Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Springfield Regional Medical Center. Jessie was born April 19, 1921, in Sidell, Illinois, to Otis and Alice (Horne) Cundiff. She retired as a Cafeteria Supervisor from Community Hospital after 25 years. She also volunteered at the Animal Welfare League for over 25 years.



Survivors include a daughter, Debbie (Jimmy Haynes) Whipkey; three grandchildren, Kim (Bobby) Leffel, Karen McCameron and Kris Rockfield; numerous great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Pat Rockfield. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin Clingan; daughter, Tanis A. Sheets; son, Richard E. Rockfield; sister, Helen Clingan; brother, Stanley Cundiff; and a grandson, Tony Rockfield. A Graveside Service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Rose Hill Burial Park. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

