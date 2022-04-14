CLOUD, Dorothy Marie



Dorothy Marie Cloud, age 89, of Lima, and formerly of Dayton, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, in Lima Memorial Hospital. She was born in Jelico, Tennessee, on October 3, 1932, the daughter of Bailey and Nanny (Harp) Chambers. She worked at Miami Valley Hospital for over 30 years and retired in 1994. She was a member of the Cornerstone Missionary Baptist Church, Miamisburg.



She is survived by her daughter Carolyn (Tony) Maxwell; son Tim (Amy) Cloud; grandchildren David (Missy) Owens, Chris Maxwell, Shawn (Eloisa) Maxwell, Carrie (Rob) Hauck and



Stacy Cloud; great-grandchildren Max Hauck, Avery Maxwell, Tyler (Paige) Maxwell, Drake Owens and Isabella Owens; and several nieces, nephews, and friends.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 70 years James Cloud in 2019; and brothers and sisters Ocie,



Martha, Flora, Myrtle and Elbert. She was a loving wife,



mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, April 18, 2022, from 10:00 am – 11:00 am at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City, Ohio. A funeral service will be held on Monday at 11:00 am at the



funeral home. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial



Gardens, Tipp City. Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's memory to the American Heart Assn., 124 N.



Jefferson St., Dayton, Ohio 45402. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

