dayton-daily-news logo
X

CLOYD, Lawrence

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

CLOYD II, Lawrence H. "Larry"

Age 84, passed away on November 28th, 2021, at Kettering Hospital. He was born December 31, 1936, in Frankfort, KY, the eldest son and preceded in death by his parents Lawrence and Virginia (Ellis) Cloyd, his younger brother Phillip (Buster) Cloyd, his niece Lara Wilfong and his very much loved kitty "Sweetie".

Larry lived and worked most of his life in Dayton with the exception of a few short years spent in California. He graduated from the University of Dayton with a Masters Degree in Special Education.

He loved and enjoyed philosophizing about life, carving flutes out of wood, his family, animals, art, photography, music, and the outdoors. He taught the art of woodworking to severely disabled young adults in the MRDD Special Education program in Dayton.

He was fiercely independent, had a silly sense of humor, and was very creative.

Larry is remembered by both his first and second wife.

Larry is survived by his 2 sisters, Janet C. Wilfong and Keith Elaine (KeeKee) Schuh (Wayne), his daughter Rebeka Cloyd and son David Cloyd, his 2 nieces Tamara Roddy and

Genevieve Barnett, his 3 grandchildren, Alli, Logan,and Luke Cloyd, his 4 grandnieces and grandnephew and various cousins and extended family. He was very loved and will be missed.

No services will be held. The family will hold a private memorial in the Spring.

Thanks to Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Glickler Funeral Home & Cremation Service

1849 Salem Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.glicklerfuneralhome.com

In Other News
1
SCURLOCK, Wanda
2
Hemmelgarn, Kenneth
3
HARRIS, John
4
CHAMBERS, ARTIE
5
GIBSON, Janice
© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top