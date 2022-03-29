COALE, Douglas A.



63, of Springfield, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on March 25, 2022, in his home. He was born December 21, 1958, in Springfield, the son of William and Beverly Ann (Arnold) Coale. Mr. Coale was a member of the Union Club. He enjoyed collecting cars, playing with his



beloved dog, and spending time with his family. He was employed at M&H Fabrication. Survivors include his loving wife of 37 years, Tonia



(Russell) Coale; his mother, Beverly Ann Coale; four children, Joey Coale, Dawn (Clint) Gartin, Heather Coale (fiancé James Wilson), and Jerry Jett; one grandchild, Ainsley Smitson; brother-in-law, Bill (Shirley) Russell; good friend, Vicki Coale and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, William Coale; sister, Debra Linger; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Sandy and Jr. Manning and Jim and Judy Russell. A gathering of family and friends will be held



from 5:00PM until 8:00PM, Wednesday in the JONES-KENNEY-



ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at



www.jkzfh.com