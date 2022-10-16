COALT, Evelyn



COALT (Sizemore), Evelyn





Evelyn (Sizemore) Coalt, age 94, of Dayton, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on October 8, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on August 18, 1928, to the late Joseph and Rosalee (Burns) Sizemore in Clay County, Kentucky. After high school, Evelyn achieved her Beautician's license and opened her own salon, which she proudly ran for many years before she retired. She also worked as a Greeter for Meijer, Englewood, for numerous years. Evelyn was the Owner and President of Monogram Masters for 8 years. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, and Shiloh Church in Dayton for numerous years. She enjoyed volunteering at the Market for Shiloh Church and House of Bread. Most importantly, Evelyn loved watching Red's Baseball and Ohio State Football, and spending time with her loved ones. Evelyn is survived by her children: Daniel (Patty) Coalt, Sherry (Jeff) Hang, Mark (Georgie) Coalt, Jeff (Kathy) Coalt, grandchildren: Bryan, Tony (Sarah), Andy (Heather), Michael, Ashley (Wes), Sarah (Robie), Paige (Brad), great-grandchildren: Madilyn, Audrey, Cason, Kaylin, nieces: Joyce, Connie, special friend: Bonnie, along with numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends who she leaves to cherish her memory. In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband: Harvey Coalt Jr., 4 sisters, and 4 brothers. A Celebration of Evelyn's Life will be held from 10:00 am - 11:30 am on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in the Omega Room at Shiloh Church (5300 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415). We encourage those who attend to wear Evelyn's favorite color, pink. A Graveside Service will take place at 2:30 pm at Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave. Dayton, OH 45420). Online condolences may be made to the family at