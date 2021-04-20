X

COATNEY, Sharon

COATNEY, Sharon Jane

Jane, 77, passed away peacefully on April 16, 2021, at Hospice of Dayton. She was born on August 12, 1943, in Fairborn, and resided most of her life in Centerville.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Anna Belle (Ferguson) Spahr and two brothers, Wayne and Eric Spahr. She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Dr. Douglas Coatney and four children: Dr. Emily Coatney-Smith (Todd), Amanda Hacker (Phil), Matt Coatney (Jenn), and Dr. Adam Coatney-Schuler (Jason). She is also survived by her brother, Philip Dennis Spahr (Mary Sue) of Fairborn.

Jane graduated from Fairborn High School in 1961 and The Ohio State University in 1965 with a BA and BS in education. She taught middle school in Columbus for two years until Doug's graduation from the OSU College of Veterinary

Medicine.

Jane devoted her life to her four children and cherished her time with her eight grandchildren: Hunter, Tyler and Kenzie Smith; Hank and AnnaBelle Hacker; and Parker, Chase and Lacey Coatney. Jane was active in Twigs and loved to

cross-stitch. She will be missed by family and friends. Doug will always remember the memories they shared as they traveled the world together.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 8:00 pm on April 23, 2021, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 820 Miamisburg-Centerville Road, Centerville. Due to COVID, a private funeral service will be held for immediate and extended family at Newcomer's Centerville chapel. Burial will follow at David's Cemetery, 4600 Mad River Road, Kettering.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jane's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Pike.

To share a memory of Jane or leave her family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.

