COBB, Betty Jane



Betty Jane Cobb, of Eaton, OH, passed away September 5, 2021, at the age of 89. Born October 19, 1931, to the late Warren and Ina (Steele) Shillingburg in West Manchester, Ohio, she was a 1949 graduate of Monroe High School, where she was voted "May Queen" her senior year. Betty was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, Jack L. Cobb in 2015. She was also preceded in death by her sister Esther Todd and brothers Leon, Carl, Dean, Dale and her twin, Bobby. Betty was a devoted and loving wife and mother. Her family was her first priority always. She is survived by her three sons: Rodney (Donna), Jeff (Sue) and Steve (Molly); grandchildren: Kristin Neal (Michael), Michael Cobb (Ananda), Emmy Cobb, Shelby Cobb, John Hitchcock (Angie), Wil Burton (Laura) and Josh Burton; great-grandchildren: Molly and



Annie Neal, Sita Cobb, Mallory and Macy Hitchcock, Lucas Burton and Lora Burton. As well as Betty's dear friend Gerri Craig. Betty was a lesson in unconditional love; a kind and gentle soul who will be missed by all who knew her. Our thanks to all her loving caregivers at home, Vancrest Health Care Center and Ohio Hospice. Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of Preble County or Ohio Hospice. A private graveside will be held at the convenience of the family. Girton Schmidt & Boucher Gard Funeral Home, Eaton, OH, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gsbfuneralhome.com.

