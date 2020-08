COBURN, Robert 98, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Thursday, July 30, 2020. Graveside services will be 11 AM, Saturday, August 8, 2020, at the New Carlisle Cemetery. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com