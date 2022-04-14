COCHRAN, Arnold C.



Arnold C. Cochran, 99, of Dayton passed away Monday, April 11, 2022. He was born



December 21, 1922, in Casey County, KY, the son of the late Bennett and Anna Cochran.



Arnold was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army, serving in WWII. He retired from General



Motors, was a member of New Carlisle Lodge #100 F&AM,



Amvets Post 464 and the



American Legion 200, Huber Heights. He is preceded in death by his wife Ruth G. Cochran; four brothers; and four sisters. Arnold is survived by his children Larry Cochran, Ron (Joanne Tackett) Cochran and Patty (Mike) Tidwell; grandchildren



Amber (Mark) Owen, Robin Cochran, Amie (Brian) Mallory, Jonathan Cochran, Deisa (Scott) Hackney and Derek Humbert; twelve great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson;



numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held Friday, April 15, 2022, from 10am-12pm with the service to honor



Arnold beginning at 12:00pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley. Burial will follow at New Carlisle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio's



Hospice of Dayton. Expressions of sympathy may be made at



