Penny A. Cockrell, 74, of Springfield, passed away December 12, 2020, at Springfield Regional Hospital. She was born December 20, 1945, in Springfield, the daughter of Floyd E. and Elizabeth Mae (Hill) Cockrell. Penny had worked as a waitress at Perkins, and she enjoyed bowling and collecting butterflies. She was a member of the Eagles. She is survived by her daughter, Tina Cockrell; adopted daughter, ReJean Sweeney; grandchildren, Garrett and Sonja Knisley; brother, Rickey Lee Shaw; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by a son, Richard Eugene; brother, Floyd T. Cockrell; sister, Mary "Peachie" Foulke; and her parents. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am Friday at Ferncliff Cemetery. Burial will follow. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

