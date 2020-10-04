CODDINGTON, Mary I. Age 89, of Dayton, passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020, at The Hospice of Dayton. Mary retired from Sears Roebuck Company after many years of service. She was a member of St. Adalbert Catholic Church. Mary and her husband were Wagon Masters with the Ohio Good Sam RV Club. Their favorite adventure was the RV trip to Alaska. Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Adam & Mary Zinkiewicz; 10 siblings; twins, Adam & Thomas. She is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Earl L.; daughters & sons-in-law, Linda & Richard Holt, Theresa & Jeff Averbeck, Mary & Garry Zurawka; sons, Tom & Sam; brother, Ray Zinkiewicz; grandchildren, Andy, Becky, Cody, Jamie, Joe, Carolyn, Brianna, Shaina & Delila; 7 great-grandchildren; and many other relatives & friends. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM, Monday, October 5, 2020, at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road, with Father Tony Cutcher celebrant. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 10 AM until service time at the church. Attendees are requested to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. The family would like to express a special thanks to the longtime family physician, Dr. Barbara Bennett and her team. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Mary's memory. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel.

