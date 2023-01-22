COEY, Virginia Rose



89, of Springfield, passed away January 17, 2023, in her home. She was born September 25, 1933, in Chillicothe, OH, the daughter of Virgil and Margaret (Johnson) Wood. Virginia had retired from Springfield Holophane. She enjoyed working in her yard, doing crafts, and sewing. She was a wonderful cook and an avid reader. Survivors include three children, Diana (David) Hall, David (Cheryl) Coey, and Kathleen (Terry) Butcher; nine grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; siblings, Judith Elliott and Richard (Bettie) Wood; and several beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by daughter, Sharon Cruse; brothers, Donald and Robert Wood; and her parents. Per Virginia's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

