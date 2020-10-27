COFFEY, Charlie J.



Charlie J. Coffey, 101, of Miamisburg, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020, at his home. He was born February 4, 1919, in Thornhill, Tennessee, the son of William and Leodar (White) Coffey.



Charlie retired from DP&L after 35 years of service. He was a member of the Franklin Masonic Lodge #55 F. & A.M.



He is survived by his children, Betty Bray, Jane Peace, Arnold Joe Coffey; 9 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.



Charlie was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 72 years, Lena (King) Coffey; children, Charles Douglas Coffey, Karl Coffey, and Judy Nicholson; grandsons, Steve Bray and Eric Coffey; as well as several siblings.



Private family services will be held and burial will take place at Woodhill Cemetery, Franklin. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.anderson-fh.com.



