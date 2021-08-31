COFFEY, Linda Christine "Chris"



Linda Christine "Chris" Coffey, age 68 of Hamilton, passed away at Gateway Springs Health Campus on Saturday, August 28, 2021. Chris was born in Camp Polk, Louisiana, on October 7, 1952, to Richard and Ruth (nee Duggins) Pfaffman. Chris graduated from Garfield High School, class of 1971. She retired from Proctor and Gamble after many years of service. Chris is survived by her dad, Richard Pfaffman; her sister,



Donna "DeeDee" (James) Hall; her nephew, Chris (Jody) Hall; her great-nieces, Brittany and Emma Hall; her great-great-nephew, Jaxon; her aunt, Marlene Arminio; and many cousins and friends. Chris was preceded in death by her mom, Ruth Pfaffman. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick |Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on



Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM.



Service to start at 1:00 PM with Pastor Richard Sterwerf



officiating. Interment will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park.



Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

