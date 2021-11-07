COFFMAN, Kathleen

COFFMAN (Gannon), Kathleen J. "Kathy"



65, of Huber Heights, passed away October 21, 2021, at Grandview Hospital. She is survived by her sister, Juanita



"Noni" Burcham; brother, Joseph (Kimberly) Gannon, and many nieces, nephews and friends. Visitation will be held on



Saturday, November 13, 2021, from 10:30 am until time of service at 12:00 pm at Newcomer North Chapel, 4104



Needmore Rd. Burial will follow at Woodland Cemetery. Please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com to leave a special message for her family.

