COFFMAN, Ruby J.



Ruby J. Coffman, 95, of Eaton, passed away suddenly on Wed., Dec. 9, 2020. Born on Dec. 19, 1924, in Farmersville, OH, she was the daughter of the late Curtis Wm. Goad and Glenna Mae (Drayer) Goad. A 1942 graduate of Farmersville High School, she worked in the office of Frigidaire from 1943 to 1946. On August 17, 1946, she married her sweetheart Ralph E. Coffman and was a stay at home wife and mother, working alongside her husband on their family farm. Ruby was a member of the Farmersville United Methodist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Ralph, on January 29, 2010,; granddaughter Lauren Ann Coffman; daughter-in-law Paula Coffman; and brother Delbert E. Goad. She is survived by son Keith E. Coffman of Vermont; and good friend Bobbie Frizzell of Eaton. Graveside services were held at 10 AM Tues., Dec. 15, 2020, at Twin Valley Cemetery. Pastor Brian Thie officiating. Arrangements entrusted to the Robert L. Crooks Funeral Center, West Alexandria.

