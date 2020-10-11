COHEN, Sol Sol Cohen, a resident of Fairfield, Ohio, was born on July 20, 1932, in Brooklyn and passed away on October 6, 2020, from complications of dementia. He was 88 years old. Sol was the son of the late Sam and Pauline Cohen. Sol served in the U.S. Air Force as a flight mechanic from 1950-1953, then he worked for the U.S. Post office until his retirement in 1987. He then worked in two hardware stores until 2002. He loved helping people, especially with their plumbing problems. After retirement he cared for his wife, Arlene, until her death in 2011. He was a longtime member of the Order of the Moose. Sol was an extremely creative person. He could design decorative woodwork and items formed from metal. He could also rebuild watches and he built a functioning Grandfather clock. He also built an addition to his longtime home in New Britain, PA. And, of course, he was a gifted plumber! He loved pets-and they loved him. He especially loved his late cat, Pumpkin. He is survived by a son, Dr. Roy Cohen (Christine) of Fairfield Ohio; a daughter, Patty King (Marc) of Plainville, Conn.; and a sister-in-law, Lillian Kaplan of Cherry Hill, N.J. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Natalie Cohen, Holly Cohen, Stephanie Whaley (Brandon), and Alexandra Raia. He is also survived by four great-grandchildren: Remus McClintock, Kera Whaley, Sophie Whaley and Alivia Whaley. Sol was predeceased by his brother Harry Cohen in 1961. He also leaves behind several dear friends, including Earl Johnston, Barbara Ann Bowden, Otto Swanner, and Randy and Sandy Gohlke, who were like family to him. The funeral Service will take place on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Kindred Funeral Home, 400 Union Blvd. Englewood, Ohio. There will be a time of visitation before the service from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. The service will be at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Dayton National Cemetery, Third Street, Dayton Ohio. Due to the pandemic, only 50 people may attend the funeral, masks are required; all others are invited to view the service which will be web casted by Kindred Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to your local SPCA. Thank you! If you would like to watch the service or leave a condolence to the family, please visit www.KindredFuneralHome.com

