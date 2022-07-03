COHEN, Steven

COHEN, Dr. Steven M.



Age 70, passed away peacefully on June 25 after battling many years of chronic illness. He leaves to mourn, his loving wife of 42 years, Jude, and beloved children, Kelly Cohen, Daniel Cohen (Rachel) and their son Ryan, and Alex Cohen (Rebekah) and their daughters Isla and Magnolia. Steven is also survived by his sister, Harlene (Stephen) Johnson, brother, Herbert Cohen, brother-in-law Michael (Barbara) Ryan and nieces and nephews. Our family is fortunate to have several cherished friends that are considered family. You know who you are. Steve obtained both his undergraduate degree in Biology and his Doctor of Medicine degree from the University of Cincinnati. He entered the US Army Medical Corps in 1978 and focused his residency and later practice on Internal Medicine. After discharge from active duty, Steve devoted 30 years to serving US veterans at the Dayton VA Medical Center. He held the position of Chief of Ambulatory Care, Chief of Staff, and the Director of VAMC. Steve enjoyed teaching and he was a faculty member and member of admissions committee of the Boonshoft School of Medicine at Wright State University for many years. Steve was also active in the Dayton Jewish community. He served as a two term President of Temple Beth Or, and chaired Jewish Family Services of Dayton Jewish Federation. Private funeral services and interment were held at David's Cemetery with Rabbi Judy Chessin officiating. Steve requested a party be held in celebration of his life at a later date. The family would like to thank the many caregivers we were blessed with on our journey. The staff at Kettering Health Washington Township, Otterbein Springboro, Home Instead, and Hospice of Dayton gave us all extraordinary care with a smile. Donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton, the American Heart Association, or the American Diabetes Association. Glickler Funeral Home handled arrangements.

