COLAIZZI, R. Anthony

<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Dayton/Photos/0000689825-01_0_0000689825-01-1_20210515.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000689825-01_0_0000689825-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">COLAIZZI, III, R. Anthony "Tony"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 50, of Washington Twp., passed away peacefully after a short illness Monday, May 10, 2021. Tony graduated from Centerville High School in 1989, and went on to graduate from the University of Cincinnati in 1994 with a B.S. in Industrial Design. During undergraduate internships, he worked for a display firm in Rochester NY, Hillrom a manufacturer of hospital equipment, and Sinot Design in Amsterdam. Following graduation, he went to San Francisco to freelance for three national Branding firms. While there he played lead guitar for a regionally known band. He returned to Dayton to work as a designer at Icon, a financial communication firm until its closure. He then <br/><br/>became a design and illustration associate with his father. The last few years he created abstract digital art (look at the website, www.colaizzidesign.com and select Tony's section). He had a solo art exhibition at Front Street Galleries sponsored by Park Bench Studios in 2019 – 20. He was a member of Dayton Contemporary. Tony was truly happiest when creating, performing and making art and music. His interests <br/><br/>include travel, languages, cultures and deep and meaningful conversations. He was as happy taking about Astronomy, <br/><br/>Philosophy and Quantum Theory as he was discussing <br/><br/>conspiracy theories or the weather. He had a beautiful yet complicated mind. He was preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Angela Colaizzi, and Leo and Loretta Wissel; uncles, Jerry Wissel and Gary Lelli; aunts, Judy Parks and <br/><br/>Phyllis Whitesell. Tony is survived by parents, Robert A. Jr. and Diane (Wissel) Colaizzi; brother, Dominic (Jennifer) Colaizzi; special cousins, Scott (Jessica) Whitesell, and Duane (Kumiko) Stansbury; aunt, Nancy Lelli of Doylestown, PA; uncle, Larry Wissel of Ridgeland, MS; nieces and nephews, Max, Miles, and Molly Whitesell, and Quentin and Sumika Stansbury, and <br/><br/>loving cousins and dear friends. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 17 at Church of the <br/><br/>Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Dayton, OH 45459. Family will greet friends prior to the service at the church at 10:15 am. Private burial in St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery. The family would like to express our thanks to Mary and Mark for giving us the opportunity to love and care for Tony for 50 years. Memorial contributions may be made in Tony's name to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, OH 45420, or to the charity of your choice. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com. </font><br/>