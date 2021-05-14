dayton-daily-news logo
X

COLAIZZI, R. Anthony

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">COLAIZZI, III, R. Anthony "Tony"<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Age 50, of Washington Twp., passed away peacefully after a short illness Monday, May 10, 2021. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am, Monday, May 17, at Church of the <br/><br/>Incarnation, 55 Williamsburg Ln., Dayton, OH 45459. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Private burial in St. Kateri Preserve at Calvary Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit </font><p align="center"><br/><font size="2" color="#000000"><u>www.routsong.com</u></font></p><br/>

<p>Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com</p>

<p>View the obituary on Legacy.com</p>

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top