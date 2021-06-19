COLDIRON, Darrell



Age 73, of Trenton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, at Dayton V.A. Medical Center where he had been a patient for eight days. He was born August 5, 1947, in Middletown and lived here all his life. Darrell served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War with an honorable



discharge. He was employed as an electrician at Jefferson Smurfit for 30 years, retiring in 2011. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed riding his Harley. Preceding him in death were his parents, Cecil and Lillian (Manns) Coldiron; and one brother, Douglas L. Coldiron. He is survived by two children, Lon Coldiron and Lisa Soto; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Don (Sherry) Coldiron and Gary (Traci) Coldiron; two sisters, Dianna Ross and Elaine (Bob) Hardesty; his girlfriend, Connie Powell; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, June 19, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Union Chapel United



Methodist Church, 8284 Keister Road. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

