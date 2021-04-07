X

COLE, Bruce

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

COLE, Bruce

Bruce Cole was born in Vanceburg, Kentucky, on October 6, 1931, and passed away on April 4, 2021. Bruce leaves behind his wife Earleen Yost Cole of 34 years, his two sons James

(Amber), Jeffrey (Joyce), sister Adina Burnes (the late Robert), stepson David Yost (Angelia), numerous beloved nephews and nieces, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents Bruce and Easter Cole, and stepson Philip Yost. Bruce was a Sergeant in the Army in

Korea in 1953 and 1954. He was employed at Procter &

Gamble for several years and then self employed in the building trade. Bruce loved gospel music and sang bass in a quartet for many years. He enjoyed volunteering at church and the Children's Camp Lebanon along with his good friend Jerry Cook and many others. Bruce was a member of Bridgewater Church in Hamilton, Ohio. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow with full military honors in Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road. If you wish

memorial contributions may be made to Camp Lebanon

Retreat Center, 4464 Emmons Road, Oregonia, Ohio 45054.


www.websterfuneralhomes.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.