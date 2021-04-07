COLE, Bruce



Bruce Cole was born in Vanceburg, Kentucky, on October 6, 1931, and passed away on April 4, 2021. Bruce leaves behind his wife Earleen Yost Cole of 34 years, his two sons James



(Amber), Jeffrey (Joyce), sister Adina Burnes (the late Robert), stepson David Yost (Angelia), numerous beloved nephews and nieces, several grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Preceding him in death were his parents Bruce and Easter Cole, and stepson Philip Yost. Bruce was a Sergeant in the Army in



Korea in 1953 and 1954. He was employed at Procter &



Gamble for several years and then self employed in the building trade. Bruce loved gospel music and sang bass in a quartet for many years. He enjoyed volunteering at church and the Children's Camp Lebanon along with his good friend Jerry Cook and many others. Bruce was a member of Bridgewater Church in Hamilton, Ohio. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 10:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Drew Wilkerson, officiating. Due to COVID-19 concerns, masks and social distancing will be required. Burial to follow with full military honors in Arlington Memorial Gardens, 2145 Compton Road. If you wish



memorial contributions may be made to Camp Lebanon



Retreat Center, 4464 Emmons Road, Oregonia, Ohio 45054.



