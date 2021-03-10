X

COLE, Carolyn

COLE, Carolyn Yvonne

Age 76, of Colerain Twp., passed away on March 3, 2021. She was born on May 12, 1944, in Hamilton to the late Bennie and Cornelia (nee Lorton) Lakes. On March 1, 2008, her beloved husband Robert G. Cole, Jr., passed away. She is survived by her loving children, Eugene Rader, Carolyn (Steve) Cameron, and Ronald (Cynthia) Kendel, Jr.; 11 grandchildren; 19.5 great-grandchildren; and her sister, LaDonna Sprinkle; numerous other family and friends.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Donald W. Rader; grandson, Ronnie Steven Kendall III;

brothers, Bennie Lakes, Eugene Augspurger, and Fred Lakes.

Visitation will be Friday, March 12, 2021, from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at the Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 7345 Hamilton Ave. Mt Healthy, Ohio 45231.

Funeral Home Information

Paul R. Young Funeral Home

7345 HAMILTON AVE

Mt. Healthy, OH

45231

https://www.paulyoungfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

