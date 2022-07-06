COLE, Dolores Jean



Age 87, of Hamilton, died Friday, July 1, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Hamilton on June 17, 1935, the daughter of Joseph and Pauline (Rose) Collins. She married John C. Cole in New Miami on October 15, 1954. She had been employed as a file clerk for Ohio Casualty Insurance. Dolores was a member of West Side Christian Church for 66 years and a former Sunday School teacher and choir member. She is survived by her husband, John C. Cole; son John J. (Teresa) Cole, Hamilton; two sisters, Patsy Ziegler, Seven Mile and Darlene (Bob) Annes, St. Louis, MO; two grandsons, Justin J. (Laura) Cole, Edgewood, KY, and Brandon T. (Angela) Cole, Hamilton and five great-grandchildren. Funeral services will be held Saturday, June 9, 2022, at 12 noon with Dan Knisley officiating. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until time of the funeral. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Vitas Hospice, 11500 Northlake Dr., Suite 400, Cincinnati, Ohio 45249. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

