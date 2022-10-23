COLE, Michele M. "Mickey"



Age 77 of Centerville, formerly of Springfield, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022. Michele was born April 27, 1945, in Springfield, Ohio, daughter of the late Donald and Dolores (McKinney) Harenberg. Preceded in death by her parents, and one sister, Melinda Henry, Michelle is survived by her son, Mark Cole; grandchildren, Sarah Cole and Christopher Cole; great-grandson, Timothy McDaniel Jr.; 2 brothers, Von Harenberg (Elaine) and Jacque Harenberg; 1 sister, Yolanda Reed; along with several nieces, nephews, other relatives and special friends. Michele lived in Palm Harbor, Florida for about 20 years before returning to Ohio in June 2022. She worked as an optician for many years in both Dayton, Ohio and Palm Harbor. Michele enjoyed walking on the beach, collecting sea shells, and she always enjoyed spending time with family, who will all deeply miss her. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 pm, Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Pastor Joel Zimmerman officiating. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the American Heart Association in Michelle's memory.

