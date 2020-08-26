COLE, Richard D. Richard D. Cole, Beloved husband of Linda (nee Happ) Cole for 47 years. Loving father of Cheryl (Dustin) Seale and Shaun (Michelle Russel) Cole. Adoring grandfather of Georgia, Brayden, Graysen and Lucas. Preceded in death by his parents, Eunice and Donald Cole. Passed away on August 22, 2020, at the age of 68. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, drag racing, or watching the NFL, especially the Raiders. A visitation will take place at Ogle and Paul R. Young Funeral Home, 5086 College Corner Pike, Oxford, Ohio 45056 on Wednesday, August 26, 2020, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to LifeCenter, 615 Elsinore Place #400, Cincinnati, OH 45202 or a charity of your choice.Online condolences to www.ogleandpaulyoungfuneralhome.com

