COLE, Richard

COLE, Sr., Richard A. "Rick"



Age 66, of Camden, OH, passed away, Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born in Dayton, OH, on August 2, 1954, to the late Reva (Bolton) and William E. Cole. He was a U.S. Navy



Veteran; and retired from the Dayton V.A. after 30 years of service. He was a member of the St. Johns Masonic Lodge #13 ~ F. & A.M. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Susan E. (Roberts) Cole; his



children, Ty (Elena) Morris, Richard A. Cole, Jr., Pete (Jennie) Cole, Erica (Matt)King, Steve (Megan) Cole and Andrea "Andi" (Devin) Conahan; 14 grandchildren; his brother Eddie Cole; 2 sisters, Lynda (David) Gilmore and Donna Miller;



numerous nieces and nephews. Rick was a kind and generous man, with many friends ~ he did not know a stranger. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation at



http://donate.fisherhouse.org/dayton Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

