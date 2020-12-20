X

COLE, Richard

ajc.com

Obituaries | 2 hours ago

COLE, Sr., Richard A. "Rick"

Age 66, of Camden, OH, passed away, Thursday, December 17, 2020. He was born in Dayton, OH, on August 2, 1954, to the late Reva (Bolton) and William E. Cole. He was a U.S. Navy

Veteran; and retired from the Dayton V.A. after 30 years of service. He was a member of the St. Johns Masonic Lodge #13 ~ F. & A.M. Rick is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Susan E. (Roberts) Cole; his

children, Ty (Elena) Morris, Richard A. Cole, Jr., Pete (Jennie) Cole, Erica (Matt)King, Steve (Megan) Cole and Andrea "Andi" (Devin) Conahan; 14 grandchildren; his brother Eddie Cole; 2 sisters, Lynda (David) Gilmore and Donna Miller;

numerous nieces and nephews. Rick was a kind and generous man, with many friends ~ he did not know a stranger. The family will receive friends 12 - 2 p.m. (2 hours prior to the Service), Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at the Dalton Funeral Home, 6900 Weaver Road, Germantown, OH, where the Celebration of Life will follow at 2 p.m. Entombment will be at Calvary Cemetery, Dayton. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Fisher House Foundation at

http://donate.fisherhouse.org/dayton Please share condolences at daltonfh.net

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Dalton Funeral Home - Germantown

6900 Weaver Rd

Germantown, OH

45327

http://www.daltonfuneralhome.net/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2020 Dayton Daily News. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.