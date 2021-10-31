COLE, Ronald



Age 76, of Miamisburg, Ohio, passed away on October 26, 2021, at Ohio's Hospice of



Butler and Warren Counties. He was born April 27, 1945, in McKee, Kentucky, to the late Clyde and Evelyn Cole.



He graduated with the Miamisburg High School Class of 1963, after which he



entered the United States



Marine Corps, proudly serving his country as a jet engine mechanic during the Vietnam War. He took up flying when he returned to civilian life in 1967, earning both his private and commercial pilot's licenses.



In 2000, Ronnie retired from Duke Energy as a senior pipeline operator after 29 years of service.



Ronnie dearly loved flying, fishing, shooting pool with the "Love and Unity Pool Guys," The Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Reds and Bengals, and spending many hours with his "Old Marine" buddies, telling tales over glasses of Jarhead Red wine.



Among the highlights of Ronnie's life were two trips to the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia, shared with his son, Tony, and Marine buddies.



By far his greatest joy in life was his family, whom he loved dearly, and they, him. He will be remembered for his kindness always, and for the combination of gentle strength and even temperament that instilled trust and comfort.



Ronnie is survived by his wife of 51 years, Gail (Giffen) Cole; daughter, Valerie Cole; son, Tony (Lori) Cole; grandchildren, Taylor (Danielle) Briggs, Benjamin Monroe, and Breanna Cole; great-grandchildren, Jayce, Caradee and Lynden; brother, Donald; and mother-in-law, Marilyn Giffen. In addition, he leaves behind brothers and sisters-in-law Gary and Linda Giffen, Gwen and Jerry Wiggins, Gina Hillman, Geri and Mike Murray, Gene and Nancy Giffen, and Tracy Giffen. Ronnie also leaves behind aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends.



In addition to his parents, Clyde and Evelyn Cole, he was preceded in death by father-in-law Ray Giffen and brothers-in-law Greg Hillman and Greg Giffen.



Determined to help others with his medical condition, Ronnie decided to donate his remains to the Wright State University Boonshoft School of Medicine.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 20th at 11:00 at the Saint James United Methodist Church, 401 Carlwood Drive, in Miamisburg.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Ohio's Hospice (www.ohioshospice.org), to the American Liver Foundation (www.liverfoundation.org), or to the organization of your choice.

