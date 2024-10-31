Coleman, Brian Keith



COLEMAN, Brian Keith, age 57, of Columbus, OH, departed this life on Friday, October 18, 2024. He was born June 4, 1967 in Dayton, OH to the late Robert and Sheila Coleman. Brian was widely known for his culinary skills and his love of Ohio State football, 'Go Bucks!' He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Ronald Coleman. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife Joy Coleman; daughter Ciera and sons Isaiah and Phillip Coleman, stepsons Namon (Merisha) and Andrew Wright; brothers Eric (Butchie) and Robert (Charlotte) Coleman; grandsons Jeremiah Coleman, Julius Henderson, Major Coleman; and a host of relatives and friends. Memorial Gathering 11:30am, SATURDAY, November 2, 2024 at Princeton Recreational Center, 1600 Princeton Dr, Dayton, OH 45406.



