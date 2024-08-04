Coleman, Helen

Coleman (Burroughs), Helen Genevieve "Jenny"



Helen Genevieve "Jenny" (Burroughs) Coleman, age 87 of Englewood, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. She was born in Montgomery County, OH on March 31, 1937. Jenny was a 16 year employee of The Ohio Bell Telephone Company in the Engineering Dept. and later retired from Northmont City Schools after serving 28 years as the Junior High school secretary. She was a member of Englewood United Methodist Church, Past Matron of the Englewood Chapter Order of the Eastern Star and Past Mother Advisor of Englewood Rainbow Assembly. Jenny was an avid bowler and a member of the Dayton Women's Bowling Association. She is survived by her friend: Medori Patrick and her family. Jenny was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years: Robert "Bobby" Coleman, parents: Ralph and Carolyn (Brill) Burroughs and sister: Eudora Tite. Graveside Services will be held privately at Fairview Cemetery in Englewood. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Northmont Education Foundation. The Kindred Funeral Home is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com